2 months ago
Factbox: Australia v Italy test
#Sports News
June 23, 2017 / 3:11 AM / 2 months ago

Factbox: Australia v Italy test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Factbox on this weekend's test between Australia and Italy:

MATCH DETAILS

Saturday June 24, Lang Park (capacity 52,500)

Kickoff: 3 p.m. (0500 GMT)

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Assistant referees: Wayne Barnes (England), Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)

Television match official: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)

AUSTRALIA

World ranking: 4

Coach: Michael Cheika

Captain: Stephen Moore

Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Dane Haylett-Petty, 13-Rob Horne, 12-Karmichael Hunt, 11-Sefa Naivalu, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Will Genia, 8-Lopeti Timani, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Ned Hanigan, 5-Adam Coleman, 4-Rory Arnold, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Scott Sio.

Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-Toby Smith, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Sam Carter, 20-Jack Dempsey, 21-Joe Powell, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Reece Hodge

ITALY

World ranking: 15

Coach: Conor O'Shea

Captain: Francesco Minto

Team: 15-Edoardo Padovane, 14-Angelo Esposito, 13-Michele Campagnaro, 12-Tommaso Boni, 11-Giovambattista Venditti, 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Tito Tebaldi, 8-Andries Van Schalkwyk, 7-Maxime Mbanda, 6-Francesco Minto, 5-Dean Budd, 4-Marco Fuser, 3-Simone Ferrari, 2-Luca Bigi, 1-Andrea Lovotti

Replacements: 16-Ornel Gega, 17-Federico Zani, 18-Pietro Ceccarelli, 19-Marco Lazzaroni, 20-Abraham Steyn, 21-Edoardo Gori, 22-Carlo Canna, 23-Tommaso Benvenuti.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

Played: 16

Australia wins: 16

Italy wins: 0

Last five

2013 Turin Australia 50 Italy 20

2012 Florence Australia 22 Italy 19

2011* Auckland Australia 32 Italy 6

2010 Florence Australia 32 Italy 14

2009 Melbourne Australia 34 Italy 12

*Denotes Rugby World Cup match

Compiled by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford

