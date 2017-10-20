FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
All Blacks' Savea replaces injured Todd for Bledisloe test
#Sports News
October 20, 2017 / 5:31 AM / 5 days ago

All Blacks' Savea replaces injured Todd for Bledisloe test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - All Blacks flanker Matt Todd has been ruled out of Saturday’s final Bledisloe Cup test against Australia after suffering a groin injury at training and been replaced by Ardie Savea on the bench.

Savea was rested for the final Rugby Championship win against South Africa but returns to the side as the All Blacks look to sweep the Bledisloe series 3-0 at Brisbane’s Lang Park, the team said on Twitter.

Steve Hansen’s team have already been hit with a raft of injuries this season, with flyhalf Beauden Barrett and winger Nehe Milner-Skudder the latest to succumb after the clash with the Springboks two weeks ago.

