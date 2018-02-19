FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 5:13 PM / Updated a day ago

Champions Cup organiser to summon Toulon owner over homophobic comment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) has opened disciplinary proceedings against Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal after he defended Mathieu Bastareaud following the French international’s homophobic remarks.

Bastareaud made the comments during a 36-0 Champions Cup victory against Benetton Treviso last month before apologising on social media.

Boudjellal, however, told the French rugby website rugbyrama.fr: “At no point did Mathieu Bastareaud make a judgement on the sexual orientation of the player in question. I‘m not homophobic but I’ve called someone a faggot. It’s become normal, it’s the first thing that comes to mind in an argument.”

EPCR, which had started an investigation last month, said in a statement that a hearing date would be set later.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Kevin Liffey

