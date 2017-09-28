FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leguizamon wins 80th cap in Pumas team with four changes
September 28, 2017 / 8:53 PM / in 20 days

Leguizamon wins 80th cap in Pumas team with four changes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Rugby Union - Argentina Captain's Run - Twickenham Stadium - 7/10/16 Juan Manuel Leguizamon of Argentina during training Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Number eight Juan Manuel Leguizamon will win his 80th Pumas cap when Argentina face New Zealand in their Rugby Championship test at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday.

Leguizamon, a veteran of three World Cups, is one of four changes made by coach Daniel Hourcade from the side beaten 45-20 by Australia in Canberra two weeks ago.

“To play against the All Blacks is always a special challenge since it means facing the best team in the world and that gives you special motivation,” the 34-year-old said.

“We have to be focused on everything in the match because they take advantage of the slightest distraction to score points.”

New Zealand, who have won 24 and drawn one of their previous 25 tests against Argentina, can retain the title if they win before closing the championship against South Africa on Oct. 7.

Tomas Cubelli got the nod over Martin Landajo at scrumhalf while Joaquin Tuculet returns at fullback with Emiliano Boffelli, who played there in Canberra, moving to the wing in place of the injured Ramiro Moyano.

Another change in the pack sees Tomas Lavanini return to the second row in place of Matias Alemanno.

Team: 15-Joaquin Tuculet, 14-Matias Moroni, 13-Matias Orlando, 12-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11-Emiliano Boffelli, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Tomas Cubelli, 8-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 7-Tomas Lezana, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 1-Lucas Noguera Paz

Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Santiago Garcia Botta, 18-Ramiro Herrera, 19-Marcos Kremer, 20-Javier Ortega Desio, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Juan Martin Hernandez, 23-Santiago Cordero

Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar

