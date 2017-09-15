FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cronje ruled out of Springboks team with virus
September 15, 2017 / 5:06 AM / a month ago

Cronje ruled out of Springboks team with virus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Super Rugby - Lions v Wellington Hurricanes - Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - July 29, 2017 - Lions' Ross Cronje is challenged by Hurricanes’ Beauden Barrett. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

AUCKLAND (Reuters) - Springboks scrumhalf Ross Cronje has been forced out of the side for Saturday’s Rugby Championship test against the All Blacks by a stomach virus.

Francois Hougaard will move from the bench into the number nine shirt in place of Cronje, who was named on Thursday to start the game at North Harbour Stadium and earn his fifth test cap.

Bulls scrumhalf Rudy Paige will come into the matchday squad on the bench, the team said in a news release.

The All Blacks lead the Rugby Championship table on 14 points after three successive wins, while the Springboks are in second place on 11 after beating Argentina in their first two games and earning a 23-23 draw with Australia last week.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney

