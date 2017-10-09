FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
De Allende avoids suspension after red card rescinded
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 9, 2017 / 6:47 AM / 10 days ago

De Allende avoids suspension after red card rescinded

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rugby Union - South Africa Captain's Run - Olympic Stadium, London, England - 29/10/15 South Africa's Damian De Allende during training Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

(Reuters) - The governing body of southern hemisphere rugby has said South African centre Damian de Allende should not have been sent off during the Rugby Championship loss to New Zealand in Cape Town on Saturday.

De Allende was shown a red card in the dying minutes of the 25-24 defeat for a late tackle on Lima Sopoaga, but SANZAAR’s Foul Play Review Committee found the tackle did not warrant a sending off, meaning the player will avoid suspension.

“Having conducted a detailed review... the Foul Play Review Committee found that... the act of foul play committed only came close to warranting a Red Card, and therefore a Warning (equivalent to a Yellow Card) was issued instead,” committee chairman Nigel Hampton said in his findings.

”The charge was late and the player had time to pull out before colliding with his opponent.

“However, the collision was not effected with a great deal of force, with the initial contact being made with the player’s forearm on the opponent’s chest, from whence the arm rose up to make contact, again not forceful, onto the opponent’s neck.”

The win over South Africa allowed the All Blacks to end their victorious Rugby Championship campaign with a 100 percent record.

Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.