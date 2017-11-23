FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World Rugby ramps up women's representation
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 23, 2017 / 12:41 PM / a day ago

World Rugby ramps up women's representation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least a third of the members of the World Rugby Council will be women from next year, the sport’s governing body announced on Thursday as a part of a push to further gender equality at all levels of the organisation.

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 Host Country Announcement - Royal Garden Hotel, London, Britain - November 15, 2017 Bill Beaumont Chairman of World Rugby during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

World Rugby said it would boost the number of seats on the decision-making body to 49 from 32, with all the additional positions going to women, after a governance reform proposal was approved unanimously.

The reform will allow the 11 rugby unions and six regional associations, which currently have an additional vote but no additional representative, an extra women’s representative on the World Rugby Council.

“This is a major milestone in the progression and growth of World Rugby and the global game,” World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement.

“The reform is historic, reflective of our ambitions and long overdue. If we are to promote and nurture the growth of women in rugby, then change must be led from the top.”

The Council also ratified the 2017-25 Women’s Plan, an initiative to promote equal opportunities for women in all areas of the organisation.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.