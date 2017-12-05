FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
England's Itoje suffers fractured jaw
#Sports News
December 5, 2017 / 4:55 PM / in a day

England's Itoje suffers fractured jaw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - England forward Maro Itoje could miss the start of the Six Nations after fracturing his jaw playing for Saracens.

Rugby Union - British & Irish Lions Training & Press Conference - Carton House, Co. Kildare, Ireland - 22/5/17 British & Irish Lions Maro Itoje during training Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic

Itoje left the field during his club’s loss to Harlequins on Sunday in the English Premiership after picking up the injury following a collision with England team mate Mike Brown.

”Scans have confirmed that Saracens forward Maro Itoje fractured his jaw in Sunday’s round 10 Aviva Premiership clash against Harlequins,” Saracens said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Itoje will now see a second specialist later this week to confirm his return to play schedule.”

Similar injuries have ruled players out for about two months and England coach Eddie Jones faces a nervous wait with his team’s opening Six Nations match against Italy on Feb. 4.

Itoje played every game in England’s victorious 2017 Six Nations campaign and three tests for the British and Irish Lions as they drew with New Zealand. He was nominated for the World Rugby Player of the Year award.

Reporting by Jack Tarrant, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
