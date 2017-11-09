FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leicester sign Wallabies hooker Polota-Nau
Sections
Featured
UK retailers slump to worst October in a decade
Economy
UK retailers slump to worst October in a decade
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Technology
Ford and Ekso team up for 'bionic' auto workers
Women detail misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K.
Entertainment
Women detail misconduct claims against comedian Louis C.K.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 9, 2017 / 3:16 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Leicester sign Wallabies hooker Polota-Nau

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Leicester Tigers have strengthened their front row with the signing of Australia international hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau on a two-and-a-half year contract, the English Premiership club said on Thursday.

Rugby Union - Australia v Wales - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool A - Twickenham Stadium, London, England - 10/10/15 Australia's Tatafu Polota Nau celebrates at the end of the game Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Polota-Nau, a powerful ball-carrier, has made more than 140 appearances in Super Rugby for Waratahs and Western Force and has 78 Australian test caps, including World Cup campaigns in 2011 and 2015.

“Taf is a fierce player with a huge amount of experience in Super Rugby and at Test level,” Tigers coach Matt O‘Connor said in a statement.

”He started Australia’s recent Bledisloe Cup win over the All Blacks and was a key member of the Waratahs team that won Super Rugby in 2014.

“We think he will add a lot to a very competitive group of quality front-rowers here, working with other international players including Tom Youngs, Dan Cole, Ellis Genge and Logo Mulipola, and we look forward to his arrival next month.”

Polota-Nau is named in the starting lineup for the Wallabies test against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday. The 32-year-old will join the Tigers next month.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.