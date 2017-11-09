Leicester sign Wallabies hooker Polota-Nau

(Reuters) - Leicester Tigers have strengthened their front row with the signing of Australia international hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau on a two-and-a-half year contract, the English Premiership club said on Thursday.

Rugby Union - Australia v Wales - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool A - Twickenham Stadium, London, England - 10/10/15 Australia's Tatafu Polota Nau celebrates at the end of the game Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

Polota-Nau, a powerful ball-carrier, has made more than 140 appearances in Super Rugby for Waratahs and Western Force and has 78 Australian test caps, including World Cup campaigns in 2011 and 2015.

“Taf is a fierce player with a huge amount of experience in Super Rugby and at Test level,” Tigers coach Matt O‘Connor said in a statement.

”He started Australia’s recent Bledisloe Cup win over the All Blacks and was a key member of the Waratahs team that won Super Rugby in 2014.

“We think he will add a lot to a very competitive group of quality front-rowers here, working with other international players including Tom Youngs, Dan Cole, Ellis Genge and Logo Mulipola, and we look forward to his arrival next month.”

Polota-Nau is named in the starting lineup for the Wallabies test against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday. The 32-year-old will join the Tigers next month.