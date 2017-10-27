Marler available earlier after successful Harlequins appeal

(Reuters) - Prop Joe Marler is available to play two of England’s three tests next month after his club Harlequins successfully appealed to end his ban on Nov. 12, the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said.

FILE PHOTO: Britain Rugby Union - British & Irish Lions Training & Press Conference - WRU National Centre of Excellence, Vale of Glamorgan, Wales - 15/5/17 British & Irish Lions Joe Marler during training Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Marler was omitted from Eddie Jones’ team after he received a three-week ban for use of the elbow in a club match but the 27-year-old is now available for England’s matches against Australia and Samoa.

“Marler remains suspended for three weeks after being found guilty of striking with the arm during the Champions Cup... however, it has now been decided that his suspension will end at midnight on Sunday, 12 November,” the EPCR statement read.

The EPCR initially handed an extended four-week ban as Marler was expected to be with the England team during Harlequins’ Anglo-Welsh Cup games on Nov. 5 and Nov. 12.

Marler’s exclusion from the England team meant his ban will include both Cup games. The 27-year-old’s ban is spread across Saturday’s Premiership game against Worcester Warriors and the two Anglo-Welsh Cup matches.

The independent committee also took into account Nathan Hughes’ lesser ban for a dangerous tackle but said that they handled every case differently.

England play the first of their three tests against Argentina at Twickenham on Nov. 11.