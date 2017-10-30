FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mullan, Daly to miss England training camp due to injuries
October 30, 2017 / 5:24 AM / in a day

Mullan, Daly to miss England training camp due to injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wasps prop Matt Mullan and wing Elliot Daly will miss England’s week-long training camp in Portugal after sustaining injuries during the Premiership club’s 38-22 win over the Northampton Saints on Saturday.

Rugby Union - Premiership - Saracens vs Wasps - Allianz Park, London, Britain - October 8, 2017 Wasps' Elliot Daly Action Images/Paul Childs

Daly, who was part of the British and Irish Lions squad that toured New Zealand earlier this year, was substituted after suffering a knee injury while Mullan, who has 17 caps for Eddie Jones’ side, picked up a knee problem.

“Mullan and Daly will remain with their club for treatment and will have scans over the next couple of days,” the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said. “No additional players have been called up to travel today.”

England play Argentina on Nov. 11 in the first of three tests at Twickenham, followed by matches against Australia and Samoa in the following weeks.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

