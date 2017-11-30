Rugby - Exeter's Nowell set to return for Bath clash

(Reuters) - England winger Jack Nowell has recovered after undergoing two surgeries to repair facial fractures and is expected to return for Exeter during Saturday’s clash against Bath, the Premiership leaders’ director of rugby Rob Baxter has said.

Rugby Union - Premiership - Exeter Chiefs vs Wasps - Sandy Park, Exeter, Britain - September 24, 2017 Exeter Chiefs' Jack Nowell Action Images/Adam Holt/File Photo

Nowell, who has 23 England caps, sustained multiple fractures around his cheek and eye socket while playing for the Chiefs last month and missed the November internationals.

“He’s trained fully this week and he’s done contact training,” Baxter told British media. “It’s not been a quick-healing injury but he’s now absolutely fine.”