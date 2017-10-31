FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rokoduguni reports for another tour of duty with England
#Sports News
October 31, 2017 / 2:51 AM / in a day

Rokoduguni reports for another tour of duty with England

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bath winger Semesa Rokoduguni has been called up by England to replace the injured Elliot Daly ahead of the November internationals, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Britain Rugby Union - Bath Rugby v Brive - European Rugby Challenge Cup Quarter Final - Recreation Ground - 1/4/17 Semesa Rokoduguni of Bath Rugby runs in to score their third try Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic

Wasps centre Daly injured his knee during his club’s weekend game and the Premiership side said the 25-year-old was expected to be out for two to three weeks, sidelining him for at least two of England’s three tests.

Rokoduguni, an active Lance Corporal in the British Army, has scored seven tries in as many Premiership games for Bath this campaign, earning him the chance to win his third cap for Eddie Jones’s side.

The Fiji-born 30-year-old made his England debut in 2014 and last played against his home nation in last year’s November internationals.

England host Argentina at Twickenham on Nov. 11, followed by games against Australia on Nov. 18 and Samoa on Nov. 25.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Ransom

