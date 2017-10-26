Rugby - Uncapped Simmonds called up to England squad

LONDON (Reuters) - England coach Eddie Jones picked uncapped back rower Sam Simmonds and included “apprentice players” Marcus Smith and Zach Mercer in an otherwise predictable 34-man squad for the November internationals on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Premiership - Gloucester Rugby vs Exeter Chiefs - Gloucester, Britain - September 1, 2017 Exeter's Sam Simmonds scores their second try Action Images/Henry Browne

There was no place though for James Haskell, whose international career now looks likely to be over at the age of 32.

“At the moment he’s just not playing well enough,” was Jones’s frank assessment of the flanker.

England face Argentina on Nov. 11 then play Australia and Samoa over the following two weekends. The team will travel to Portugal for a training camp ahead of the first test, with Jones saying he is likely to rest several senior players, particularly those who were on British and Irish Lions duty in the summer, as part of his long-term view to keep them fresh for the 2019 World Cup.

“This is a squad for Argentina, that’s all we’re worried about at this stage,” Jones said when announcing the squad in London.

”This will be the fourth time we have played them in the last 12 months and the last time we play them before 2019 (in the World Cup), so we want to make sure our record against them is 4-0.

“We want to win every game of course but our goal is to keep improving. There’s still a 20 percent gap to where we want to be - number one in the world – and there are lots of areas we need to work on.”

The most eye-catching addition to the squad was Simmonds, who has been in sparkling form for Exeter. In 27 appearances, mostly at number eight, he has scored 13 tries and was a key member of the side that won the Premiership title last season.

“He’s done really well,” Jones said of the 22-year-old. “Everyone is talking about his tries but I like his work off the ball. He runs very good support lines and defensively he’s good. He has good acceleration and can play six, seven or eight so he gives us real utility value.”

Also included were Harlequins’ exciting 18-year-old flyhalf Smith and Bath’s 20-year-old number eight Mercer.

Jones said he wanted them to learn and get used to the England environment but also hopes the experience helps keep them grounded, particularly in the case of Smith who is earning rave reviews in the media.

“They’ll make the tea, get people’s boots, put out the cones - they’ve got to earn their stripes,” Jones said.

”Smith is still fifth choice and has a long way to go physically and in learning about the game but he’s courageous, makes good decisions and has a good kicking, passing and running game.

“The likes of him and Mercer are the future of England rugby but when that future arrives we need to see.”

Captain Dylan Hartley was included after having a citing dropped on Wednesday but prop Joe Marler will miss the first two tests after picking up a three-week ban for use of the elbow in a club match.

Number eight Nathan Hughes, who was banned for two weeks for a dangerous tackle, will be free to face Argentina.

Squad:

Forwards: Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Nathan Hughes, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Zach Mercer, Chris Robshaw, Sam Simmonds, Sam Underhill, Dan Cole, Tom Dunn, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Dylan Hartley, Matt Mullan, Mako Vunipola, Harry Williams.

Backs: Mike Brown, Elliot Daly, Jonny May, Denny Solomona, Anthony Watson, Danny Care, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Piers Francis, Jonathan Joseph, Alex Lozowski, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Ben Youngs.