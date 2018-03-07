FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 9:48 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

England's Underhill ruled out for rest of season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - England flanker Sam Underhill will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious toe injury, his club Bath said on Wednesday.

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland vs England - BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Britain - February 24, 2018. England’s Sam Underhill arrives at the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Underhill, who came on as a replacement in England’s 25-13 Six Nations loss to Scotland last month, ruptured a tendon during a training session with the national squad when a team mate trod on his foot.

“He’s essentially ruled out for the rest of the season,” Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder told BBC Radio.

The 21-year-old Underhill made his England debut against Argentina last year.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Toby Davis

