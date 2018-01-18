Rugby - Eight uncapped players in injury-hit England Six Nations squad

LONDON (Reuters) - Eddie Jones has included eight uncapped players in his 35-man squad for next month’s Six Nations opener in Italy as he seeks to cover a number of injury absences while also continuing to build towards the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Forwards Lewis Boyce, Tom Dunn, Gary Graham, Alec Hepburn and Zach Mercer, along with backs Nathan Earle, Harry Mallinder and Marcus Smith, are the men hoping to make their debuts.

Jones, who on Wednesday extended his England contract until 2021, promoted 20-year-old Mercer to full player status after the Bath back rower was previously involved as an apprentice. Harlequins flyhalf Smith retains his “apprentice” status.

Despite testing the depth of his options in just about all areas, Jones, however, persisted with his policy of selecting only two scrumhalves -- Ben Youngs and Danny Care -- as England seek to become the first team to win three successive Five or Six Nations titles outright.

“This year Wales, Ireland, Scotland and France are regenerated and ready to go,” Jones said.

”We’ve had a number of injuries...it’s been another challenge but we took a team to Argentina without 16 Lions and we’re probably missing up to 12 first-choice squad players, but we’ve been able to put together a good squad, full of experience and enthusiasm.

Rugby Union - England - Eddie Jones Press Conference - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - January 17, 2018 England Head Coach Eddie Jones and RFU CEO Steve Brown during the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

”Lewis Boyce is a good young, strong prop and he has his opportunity because of injuries to Ellis Genge and Matt Mullan (and the suspension of Joe Marler). He is a good chop tackler, a tough boy and player of the future.

”Zach Mercer has a chance of being selected, especially with the absence of Nathan and Billy. We’ve been really impressed with how hard he’s worked at Bath off and on the field in terms of his defence. He is a naturally gifted player in terms of attack and is exciting to watch.”

Jack Nowell, who has won almost all his 25 caps on the wing, is named as an inside back as Jones sees him in the midfield mix.

Backs

Full backsMike Brown (Harlequins)Nathan Earle (Saracens)*Harry Mallinder (Northampton Saints)*Jonny May (Leicester Tigers)Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks)Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby) Inside backsDanny Care (Harlequins)Owen Farrell (Saracens)George Ford (Leicester Tigers)Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby)Alex Lozowski (Saracens)Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs)Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors)Marcus Smith (Harlequins)* **Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers) Forwards Back fiveGary Graham (Newcastle Falcons)*Nick Isiekwe (Saracens) Maro Itoje (Saracens) George Kruis (Saracens)Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints)Joe Launchbury (Wasps)Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby)*Chris Robshaw (Harlequins)Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs)Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby) Front rowLewis Boyce (Harlequins)*Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby)*Jamie George (Saracens)Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints)Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs)*Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)Mako Vunipola (Saracens)Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)

Players unavailableTom Curry (Sale Sharks)Elliot Daly (Wasps)Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby)Piers Francis (Northampton Saints)Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers)James Haskell (Wasps)Nathan Hughes (Wasps)Joe Marler (Harlequins)Matt Mullan (Wasps)Beno Obano (Bath Rugby)Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby)Will Spencer (Worcester Warriors)Billy Vunipola (Saracens)Uncapped *Apprentice player **