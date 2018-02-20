FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 6:45 PM / a day ago

Rugby - Doncaster player dies at 27 after collapsing in training

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Doncaster prop Ian Williams has died at the age of 27 after collapsing at training, the English second-tier club said on Tuesday.

Doncaster said Williams could not be resuscitated by the emergency response team.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ian’s mother Pippa, father Phillip and sister Helen and are working with a counselling team in the best interest of Ian’s team mates,” the club said in a statement on their website. (www.drfc.co.uk)

Williams joined Doncaster last year from Rotherham and made six appearances for the Championship club.

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris

