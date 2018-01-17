FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Markets
Breakingviews
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Sport
Entertainment
#Sports News
January 17, 2018 / 5:28 PM / a day ago

England's Haskell handed four-week ban, will miss Six Nations start

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - England’s James Haskell will miss the start of the Six Nations after he was handed a four-week ban for a dangerous tackle in a European Champions Cup match last Saturday.

A disciplinary panel of European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) on Wednesday found the Wasps flanker guilty of striking Harlequins’ Jamie Roberts in the head in the 76th minute and upheld his red card.

The panel reduced the initial six-week sentence given for striking a player in the head due to Haskell’s previous exemplary disciplinary record, his guilty plea and his early expression of remorse, the EPCR said in a statement.

The ban could end Haskell’s hopes of an England recall. The flanker last played for his country in the Six Nations fixture against Ireland in March. Both Haskell and the EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.

Haskell, who has won 75 caps, can return to action on Feb. 12, eight days after England begin their Six Nations campaign against Italy. England then play Wales on Feb. 10.

England head coach Eddie Jones is expected to name his squad for the defence of the Six Nations title on Thursday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.