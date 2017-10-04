FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flanker Haskell aware of steep task to earn England recall
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 4, 2017 / 9:46 AM / in 15 days

Flanker Haskell aware of steep task to earn England recall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Britain Rugby Union - England Training - Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Surrey - 9/3/17 England's James Haskell during training Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra

(Reuters) - Flanker James Haskell has not given up hope of playing for England again but admits he faces a tough challenge to make it back into Eddie Jones’s squad.

Haskell was left out of England’s 33-member training squad in Oxford ahead of November’s autumn internationals with Jones picking uncapped fly-half Marcus Smith and hooker Tom Dunn.

Haskell said he understood Jones’s decision and conceded he had to keep working hard with Premiership side Wasps and earn a recall.

“I’d say I‘m probably halfway down the cliff. Maybe holding onto a shrub. Or I‘m on a rope and they’ve lit the rope, very Indiana Jones-style,” Haskell told British media.

”You’ve just got to keep working hard. I need more peaks than troughs in games if I’ve got any desire to fight my way back into England, which is going to be very hard.

“I’ve got every confidence that I can come back and be involved. If I didn‘t, then I’d probably just retire.”

The 32-year-old missed the start of the season with a finger injury and said the chance of playing for England again was driving him on.

“If he called me up today and said I wasn’t in the squad, I wouldn’t be able to say anything other than ‘ok’, and get on with it,” Haskell said.

“I care about winning, about this club and I want to play for England more than anything else, it’s why I play rugby and it’s such a great team to be a part of.”

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.