Jones aims to make England self-reliant

(Reuters) - England head coach Eddie Jones said he aims to foster responsibility and self-reliance in the squad to build a top quality team ahead of the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

England have been accused of inflexibility and sticking to gameplays too strictly and Jones, who previously coached the Brave Blossoms, is confident that nurturing independence is the key to dealing with issues on and off the field.

"We very much want to have two levels of management, one is the staff, one is the players," Jones told British media. "We want the players to be responsible, self-driven, self-reliant.

"We just had a units meeting and the players ran it... They are the sort of things we are doing to constantly develop the leadership of the players, to develop their thinking about the game, develop more responsibility about being active...

"I have still got a few years to go but we are moving in the right direction to making the head coach redundant, which is what we want," Jones added.

England are missing several key players who were called up to the British and Irish Lions tour or are injured, and Jones believes that their absence makes June's tour of Argentina a must-win for the home nation.

"Argentina didn't have a great 2016, they know they are playing an understrength England side so all the pressure is on Argentina and when you are under pressure you can do one of two things," Jones said.

"You can become even more adventurous or you can revert back to type ... Our preparation has got to be so that we are prepared for either of those."

The two-test series in Argentina begins on June 10 and concludes a week later.