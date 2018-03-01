FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
The Trump Effect
Technology
Sport
Environment
Science
Entertainment
Commentary
Sports News
March 1, 2018 / 2:05 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Scottish Rugby says appalled by Jones abuse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Scottish Rugby said it was appalled at the verbal abuse suffered by England coach Eddie Jones as he returned home via Manchester from his side’s Six Nations defeat at the weekend.

FILE PHOTO - Rugby Union - England Training - St Edward's School, Oxford, Britain - February 28, 2018 England head coach Eddie Jones during training Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

The Australian said he would not use public transport again after the incident which was captured on video.

“Scottish Rugby is appalled by the verbal abuse suffered by Eddie Jones,” a statement said.

“The disgusting behaviour of those involved does not represent the values of our sport or its fans. The dignity Eddie and the England team showed on Saturday is in stark contrast to this ugly incident.”

Jones, who had led England to 24 victories in 25 games before the 25-13 loss in Edinburgh, was surrounded, apparently by Scotland supporters, at Manchester’s Oxford Road Station.

After posing for selfies he was verbally abused before gettting into a waiting car.

Jones attended Manchester United’s Premier League game against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday before travelling back to London.

“I’ll make sure I won’t in future. It’s as simple as that,” Jones told the BBC.“I’m a human being. I don’t consider myself any different from anyone else, so for me to travel on public transport I thought was okay.”

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.