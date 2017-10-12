England winger Nowell faces up to two months out injured

(Reuters) - Winger Jack Nowell could miss England’s autumn internationals in November after sustaining multiple fractures around his cheek and eye socket during the Exeter Chiefs’ Premiership win over Newcastle Falcons last Saturday.

Nowell, who has 23 England caps, will undergo surgery to ascertain the extent of and treat his injury, and Exeter’s rugby director Rob Baxter said the 24-year-old could be out for six to eight weeks.

“At this stage, it is looking likely he will require an operation to settle it down. Until the surgeon moves in and does some more investigation, that’s about as far as I can tell you,” Baxter told reporters on Wednesday.

“It is still a little early to write him off for the whole of the autumn internationals, but that is something we will assess in the next week or so.”

“I am disappointed for him personally. He is in good form... that has now been damaged with a pretty innocuous and unfortunate injury. Now, he is going to be held back for the next six to eight weeks.”

England will play three tests at Twickenham in November, starting with Argentina on Nov. 11, and followed by matches against Australia and Samoa.

Eddie Jones’ side have already lost number eight Billy Vunipola and centre Manu Tuilagi to serious knee injuries.