February 28, 2018 / 9:37 AM / a day ago

England winger Solomona signs new deal at Sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - England winger Denny Solomona has signed a new four-and-a-half year deal with Sale Sharks, the Premiership side said on Tuesday.

Solomona signed for Sale in 2016 and has since made 26 Premiership appearances for the club, scoring 17 tries in the process. The 24-year-old also won two caps for England during last year’s tour of Argentina.

“I‘m really pleased to have signed an extended contract with Sale, there couldn’t be a better environment for me to play my rugby,” Solomona told the club’s website. (www.salesharks.com)

“Dimes (director of rugby Steve Diamond) and all the coaches have been great and I‘m very excited about the future here with a great bunch of guys.”

The New-Zealand born winger has scored seven tries in 14 Premiership appearances this season.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

