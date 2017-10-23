England's Hartley, Hughes and Marler cited

LONDON (Reuters) - England captain Dylan Hartley, number eight Nathan Hughes and prop Joe Marler have all been cited and could face disciplinary action ahead of the Autumn internationals.

FILE PHOTO - Britain Rugby Union - Wasps v Northampton Saints - Aviva Premiership - Ricoh Arena - 9/4/17 Northampton Saints' Dylan Hartley Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Northampton hooker Hartley, Wasps’ Hughes and Harlequins’ Marler will have hearings on Wednesday following the alleged offences in last weekend’s Champions Cup second round matches, European Professional Club Rugby said in a statement on Monday.

England coach Eddie Jones names his squad on Thursday.

Hartley, who was shown a yellow card, has been cited for allegedly striking ASM Clermont Auvergne prop Rabah Slimani in Saints’ match at Stade Marcel-Michelin on Saturday.

Hughes is alleged to have tackled Harlequins fly half Marcus Smith dangerously during Wasps’ match at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday.

Marler, who was shown a yellow card, has been cited for allegedly striking Wasps’ second row Will Rowlands with his elbow in Sunday’s match.

The low-entry ban for each offence is two weeks.

England face Argentina on Nov. 11 followed by Australia (Nov. 18) and Samoa (Nov. 25).