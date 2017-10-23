FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
England's Hartley, Hughes and Marler cited
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 23, 2017 / 10:37 PM / a day ago

England's Hartley, Hughes and Marler cited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - England captain Dylan Hartley, number eight Nathan Hughes and prop Joe Marler have all been cited and could face disciplinary action ahead of the Autumn internationals.

FILE PHOTO - Britain Rugby Union - Wasps v Northampton Saints - Aviva Premiership - Ricoh Arena - 9/4/17 Northampton Saints' Dylan Hartley Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Northampton hooker Hartley, Wasps’ Hughes and Harlequins’ Marler will have hearings on Wednesday following the alleged offences in last weekend’s Champions Cup second round matches, European Professional Club Rugby said in a statement on Monday.

England coach Eddie Jones names his squad on Thursday.

Hartley, who was shown a yellow card, has been cited for allegedly striking ASM Clermont Auvergne prop Rabah Slimani in Saints’ match at Stade Marcel-Michelin on Saturday.

Hughes is alleged to have tackled Harlequins fly half Marcus Smith dangerously during Wasps’ match at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday.

Marler, who was shown a yellow card, has been cited for allegedly striking Wasps’ second row Will Rowlands with his elbow in Sunday’s match.

The low-entry ban for each offence is two weeks.

England face Argentina on Nov. 11 followed by Australia (Nov. 18) and Samoa (Nov. 25).

Writing by Ken Ferris,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.