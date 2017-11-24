Rugby - Trinh-Duc starts for reshaped France against Japan

(Reuters) - Scrumhalf Baptiste Serin and flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc will start France’s final November test against Japan at the brand new U-Arena, among eight changes by coach Guy Noves after defeats against New Zealand and South Africa.

Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - France vs South Africa - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - November 18, 2017 France coach Guy Noves REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Serin and Trinh-Duc replace Antoine Dupont and Anthony Belleau, who failed to make the most of their opportunities in a 38-18 loss to the All Blacks and last Saturday’s 18-17 defeat against South Africa, both at the Stade de France.

Trinh-Duc is back in the starting line-up for the first time since he was paired with Serin in a 37-15 defeat in South Africa last June.

While the front row, led by captain Guilhem Guirado, is unchanged, wing Teddy Thomas is the only back to retain his place in the starting line-up.

Team:

15-Scott Spedding, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Damian Penaud, 12-Henry Chavancy, 11-Gabriel Lacroix, 10-Francois Trinh-Duc, 9-Baptiste Serin, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Sekou Macalou, 6-Judicael Cancoriet, 5-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 4-Romain Taofifenua, 3-Rabah Slimani, 2-Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1-Jefferson Poirot.

Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Sebastien Taofifenua, 18-Daniel Kotze, 19-Paul Jedrasiak, 20-Fabien Sanconnie, 21-Antoine Dupont, 22-Mathieu Bastareaud, 23-Hugo Bonneval