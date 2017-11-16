FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France unchanged for South Africa test
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 16, 2017 / 1:57 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

France unchanged for South Africa test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France manager Guy Noves kept faith with the team who lost to New Zealand when he named the same starting line-up to play South Africa on Saturday.

Young halfbacks Antoine Dupont and Anthony Belleau were included on Thursday along with centre Mathieu Bastareaud for the clash at the Stade de France between two nations who bid to host the 2023 World Cup.

France won the vote on Wednesday to stun South Africa who had been recommended to stage the tournament by World Rugby.

France lost 38-18 to New Zealand on Saturday after a dismal first half, their 11th defeat in a row by the world champions.

Les Bleus have lost their last five tests against South Africa, including three by a margin of at least 20 points, but the Springboks were humbled 38-3 by Ireland last weekend.

Team:

15-Nans Ducuing - 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 12-Geoffrey Doumayrou, 11-Yoann Huget – 10-Anthony Belleau, 9-Antoine Dupont - 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Kevin Gourdon, 6-Judicael Cancoriet - 5-Paul Gabrillagues, 4-Sebastien Vahaamahina - 3-Rabah Slimani, 2-Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1-Jefferson Poirot.

Replacements - 16-Clement Mayanadier, 17-Sebastien Taofifenua, 18-Daniel Kotze, 19-Paul Jedrasiak, 20-Anthony Jelonch, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Francois Trinh-Duc, 23-Damian Penaud

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.