Pietersen leaves Leicester for Toulon

PARIS (Reuters) - South Africa wing JP Pietersen, who has won 70 Springbok caps, has signed a two-year deal with French club Toulon and leaves Leicester Tigers after just one season in the English Premiership.

The 30-year-old joins compatriots Bryan Habana, Juandre Kruger, Marcel van der Merwe and Duane Vermeulen at the former European champions, Toulon announced on their website (www.rctoulon.com).

Pietersen joined Tigers last year and made 14 starts and one appearance from the bench in the 2016/17 campaign, scoring three tries.

He last played for South Africa against England at Twickenham last November but was left out of the squad for the three test series against France this month.