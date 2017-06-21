FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pietersen leaves Leicester for Toulon
June 21, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 2 months ago

Pietersen leaves Leicester for Toulon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Rugby Union - Harlequins v Leicester Tigers - Aviva Premiership - Twickenham Stoop - 24/2/17 JP Pietersen of Leicester Tigers Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Henry Browne Livepic

PARIS (Reuters) - South Africa wing JP Pietersen, who has won 70 Springbok caps, has signed a two-year deal with French club Toulon and leaves Leicester Tigers after just one season in the English Premiership.

The 30-year-old joins compatriots Bryan Habana, Juandre Kruger, Marcel van der Merwe and Duane Vermeulen at the former European champions, Toulon announced on their website (www.rctoulon.com).

Pietersen joined Tigers last year and made 14 starts and one appearance from the bench in the 2016/17 campaign, scoring three tries. 

He last played for South Africa against England at Twickenham last November but was left out of the squad for the three test series against France this month.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Gareth Jones

