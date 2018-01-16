FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 7:22 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Rugby - Champions Cup organisers open investigation into Toulon owner comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Advisory: Readers may find language offensive in paragraph five)

(Reuters) - European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) has opened an investigation into the comments made by Toulon owner Mourad Boudjellal when he defended Mathieu Bastareaud following the French international’s homophobic remarks.

“EPCR is currently investigating comments attributed to RC Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal,” the Champions Cup organisers said in a statement.

“If EPCR feels that these comments are inappropriate... Mr Boudjellal could face disciplinary action.”

Bastareaud made the comments during a 36-0 Champions Cup victory against Benetton Treviso on Sunday before apologising on social media.

Boudjellal, however, told French rugby website rugbyrama.fr: “At no point did Mathieu Bastareaud make a judgement on the sexual orientation of the player in question. I am not homophobic but I have already called someone a faggot. It’s become customary, it’s the first thing that comes to mind in an altercation.”

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge

