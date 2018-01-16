FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
January 16, 2018 / 5:27 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Head coach Cooper to leave Stade Francais - club

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Stade Francais coach Greg Cooper will step down after the team’s next Top 14 game, the club said on Tuesday.

“Stade Francais and their head coach have decided to end their collaboration by mutual consent. This decision will come into effect on Sunday, Jan. 28 after the home game against Pau,” Stade Francais said in a statement.

“Greg Cooper wished to leave the club for personal reasons.”

The former All Black fullback, who became head coach this season, will be replaced by Olivier Azam and Julien Dupuy.

Stade Francais are 11th in the Top 14 standings.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge

