FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Ireland's Schmidt makes six changes for Japan test
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 15, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 2 months ago

Ireland's Schmidt makes six changes for Japan test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rugby Union - Ireland v France - Six Nations Championship - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - 25/2/17 Ireland Coach Joe Schmidt Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic

(Reuters) - Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has made six changes to the starting 15 ahead of Saturday's Japan clash at Shizuoka's Ecopa Stadium, the second of the three-match summer tour.

Andrew Conway, Rory Scannell, Luke McGrath and Dan Leavy will feature in the starting 15 for the first time on the tour, following last weekend's 55-19 win over the United States.

Keith Earls was moved to the left wing to include Conway in an all-Munster back-three alongside Simon Zebo, who returns at full-back.

In a new centre combination, the 23-year-old Scannell will team up with Garry Ringrose, while former Ireland Under-20 team-mates McGrath and Paddy Jackson fill the half-back spots.

Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell and Leinster's Rory O'Loughlin are in line for their debut from the bench alongside James Tracy, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Jack O'Donoghue, Kieran Marmion and Tiernan O'Halloran.

Ireland: 15-Simon Zebo, 14-Andrew Conway, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Rory Scannell, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Paddy Jackson, 9-Luke McGrath, 8-Jack Conan, 7-Dan Leavy, 6-Rhys Ruddock, 5-Devin Toner, 4-Quinn Roux, 3-John Ryan, 2-Niall Scannell, 1-Cian Healy.

Replacements: 16-James Tracy, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Kieran Treadwell, 20-Jack O'Donoghue, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Rory O'Loughlin, 23-Tiernan O'Halloran.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.