Ireland's Schmidt makes six changes for Japan test

(Reuters) - Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has made six changes to the starting 15 ahead of Saturday's Japan clash at Shizuoka's Ecopa Stadium, the second of the three-match summer tour.

Andrew Conway, Rory Scannell, Luke McGrath and Dan Leavy will feature in the starting 15 for the first time on the tour, following last weekend's 55-19 win over the United States.

Keith Earls was moved to the left wing to include Conway in an all-Munster back-three alongside Simon Zebo, who returns at full-back.

In a new centre combination, the 23-year-old Scannell will team up with Garry Ringrose, while former Ireland Under-20 team-mates McGrath and Paddy Jackson fill the half-back spots.

Ulster lock Kieran Treadwell and Leinster's Rory O'Loughlin are in line for their debut from the bench alongside James Tracy, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Jack O'Donoghue, Kieran Marmion and Tiernan O'Halloran.

Ireland: 15-Simon Zebo, 14-Andrew Conway, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Rory Scannell, 11-Keith Earls, 10-Paddy Jackson, 9-Luke McGrath, 8-Jack Conan, 7-Dan Leavy, 6-Rhys Ruddock, 5-Devin Toner, 4-Quinn Roux, 3-John Ryan, 2-Niall Scannell, 1-Cian Healy.

Replacements: 16-James Tracy, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Kieran Treadwell, 20-Jack O'Donoghue, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Rory O'Loughlin, 23-Tiernan O'Halloran.