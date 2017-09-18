Ireland's Kearney, Best injured ahead of November tests

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland face injury concerns ahead of their November test series after captain Rory Best was ruled out of action for four to six weeks and fullback Rob Kearney for up to eight weeks on Monday.

Hooker Best tore his hamstring in training last week, his club Ulster said. A hamstring injury also forced Leinster’s Kearney off during his side’s Pro14 win over Cardiff Blues last week, with the club saying he would be out until at least the end of October.

Leinster also said that flanker Dan Leavy, who has impressed in his four Ireland caps to date, will also miss up to eight weeks after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury.

Ireland face South Africa, Fiji and Argentina over the course of three weeks, starting against the Springboks on Nov. 11.