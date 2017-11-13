FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland call on loose-forward duo for Fiji test
November 13, 2017 / 2:08 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Ireland call on loose-forward duo for Fiji test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland have added loose forwards Jordi Murphy and New Zealand-born Sean Reidy to their squad to face Fiji in Dublin on Saturday.

Rugby Union - Ireland Press Conference - Sophia Gardens, Wales - 14/10/15 Jordi Murphy of Ireland during the press conference Action Images via Reuters / Henry Browne Livepic

The pair have been drafted in as replacements for Tommy O‘Donnell and Dan Leavy, who were injured ahead of last weekend’s 38-3 trouncing of South Africa.

Murphy won the most recent of his 17 caps in the historic 40-29 victory over New Zealand in Chicago 12 months ago, while Reidy earned his second against Japan in June.

Two other squad members, prop John Ryan (calf) and wing Keith Earls (hamstring), will return to Munster this week for rehabilitation, while flank Peter O‘Mahony has received stitches on his ear and will be monitored.

Reporting By Nick Said; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
