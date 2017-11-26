FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby - France draw only the start for confident Japan, says skipper
Sections
Featured
UK government pitches new industry plan
The road to Brexit
UK government pitches new industry plan
German government talks probably a month away
Germany
German government talks probably a month away
Berlusconi suggests Italian general could be next PM
Italy
Berlusconi suggests Italian general could be next PM
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 26, 2017 / 4:55 AM / a day ago

Rugby - France draw only the start for confident Japan, says skipper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Skipper Michael Leitch said Japan were growing in confidence and Saturday’s draw with France illustrated a change in mentality for their players as they prepared to play hosts the 2019 World Cup.

Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - France vs Japan - U Arena, Nanterre, France - November 25, 2017 Japan’s Michael Leitch in action with France’s Francois Trinh-Duc REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Japan dominated France throughout the game and were on the verge of a historic win at the U Arena only for Yu Tamura to miss a simple conversion in the final stages to let the hosts off the hook with a 23-23 draw.

“The mindset of the Japanese players has changed,” Leitch said.

“We are playing with a lot more confidence. Today’s performance showed what we can do and we are only going to get better. We had our chances but couldn’t execute.”

The Brave Blossoms have not managed to beat a tier one side in seven attempts since their stunning victory over the Springboks at the last World Cup.

The result left Japan with one win, one loss and one draw in the test window after a heavy defeat to Australia in Yokohama and a victory over Tonga in France.

“I am disappointed for the team, we deserved to win,” said Japan coach Jamie Joseph.

“We haven’t been that successful against tier one sides since 2015, so this is a step in the right direction.”

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.