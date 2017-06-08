Factbox: British & Irish Lions vs. Canterbury Crusaders

(Reuters) - Factbox for the British and Irish Lions' third tour match against the Canterbury Crusaders:

When: June 10, 7.35 p.m. local (0735 GMT)

Where: Rugby League Park, Christchurch (Capacity 25,000)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France),

Assistant referees: Angus Gardner (Australia), Pascal Gauzere (France); TMO - Marius Jonker (South Africa)

Lions: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Ben Te'o, 11-Liam Williams, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-George Kruis, 4-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 3-Tadgh Furlong, 2-Jamie George, 1-Mako Vunipola

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Dan Cole, 19-Maro Itoje, 20-CJ Stander, 21-Rhys Webb, 22-Johnny Sexton, 23-Anthony Watson

Coach: Warren Gatland

Canterbury Crusaders: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Seta Tamanivalu, 13-Jack Goodhue, 12-David Havili, 11-George Bridge, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Bryn Hall, 8-Jordan Taufua, 7-Matt Todd, 6-Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 5-Sam Whitelock (captain), 4-Luke Romano, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16-Ben Funnell, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Michael Alaalatoa, 19-Quinten Strange, 20-Jed Brown, 21- Mitchell Drummond, 22-Mitch Hunt, 23-Tim Bateman.

Coach: Scott Robertson

PREVIOUS MEETINGS (against Canterbury provincial team)

1993 Lions won 28-10

1983 Canterbury won 22-20

1977 Lions won 14-13

1971 Lions won 14-3

1966 Lions won 8-6

1959 Canterbury won 20-14

1950 Lions won 16-5

1930 Canterbury won 14-8

1908 Canterbury won 13-8

1904 Lions won 5-3

1888 Lions won 14-6

Lions won 4-0

Lions won 8-0

2017 TOUR RESULTS

June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16

June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7

REMAINING FIXTURES

June 13 v Otago Highlanders, Dunedin

June 17 v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua

June 20 v Waikato Chiefs, Hamilton

June 24 v All Blacks, Auckland

June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington

July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington

July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland