2 months ago
Factbox: British & Irish Lions vs. Canterbury Crusaders
Economy
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
technology
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
#Sports News
June 8, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 2 months ago

Factbox: British & Irish Lions vs. Canterbury Crusaders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Factbox for the British and Irish Lions' third tour match against the Canterbury Crusaders:

When: June 10, 7.35 p.m. local (0735 GMT)

Where: Rugby League Park, Christchurch (Capacity 25,000)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France),

Assistant referees: Angus Gardner (Australia), Pascal Gauzere (France); TMO - Marius Jonker (South Africa)

Lions: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-George North, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Ben Te'o, 11-Liam Williams, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-George Kruis, 4-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 3-Tadgh Furlong, 2-Jamie George, 1-Mako Vunipola

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Dan Cole, 19-Maro Itoje, 20-CJ Stander, 21-Rhys Webb, 22-Johnny Sexton, 23-Anthony Watson

Coach: Warren Gatland

Canterbury Crusaders: 15-Israel Dagg, 14-Seta Tamanivalu, 13-Jack Goodhue, 12-David Havili, 11-George Bridge, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Bryn Hall, 8-Jordan Taufua, 7-Matt Todd, 6-Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 5-Sam Whitelock (captain), 4-Luke Romano, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16-Ben Funnell, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Michael Alaalatoa, 19-Quinten Strange, 20-Jed Brown, 21- Mitchell Drummond, 22-Mitch Hunt, 23-Tim Bateman.

Coach: Scott Robertson

PREVIOUS MEETINGS (against Canterbury provincial team)

1993 Lions won 28-10

1983 Canterbury won 22-20

1977 Lions won 14-13

1971 Lions won 14-3

1966 Lions won 8-6

1959 Canterbury won 20-14

1950 Lions won 16-5

1930 Canterbury won 14-8

1908 Canterbury won 13-8

1904 Lions won 5-3

1888 Lions won 14-6

Lions won 4-0

Lions won 8-0

2017 TOUR RESULTS

June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16

June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7

REMAINING FIXTURES

June 13 v Otago Highlanders, Dunedin

June 17 v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua

June 20 v Waikato Chiefs, Hamilton

June 24 v All Blacks, Auckland

June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington

July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington

July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland

Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford

