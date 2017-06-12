Factbox - British & Irish Lions vs. Otago Highlanders

(Reuters) - Factbox for the British and Irish Lions' fourth tour match against the Otago Highlanders:

When: June 13, 7.35 p.m. local (0735 GMT)

Where: Otago Regional Stadium, Dunedin (Capacity 30,000)

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Assistant referees: Pascal Gauzere (France), Mathieu Raynal (France); TMO - Marius Jonker (South Africa)

Lions: 15-Jared Payne, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-Tommy Seymour, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Rhys Webb, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-James Haskell, 5-Iain Henderson, 4-Courtney Lawes, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Rory Best, 1-Joe Marler.

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Dan Cole, 19-Alun Wyn Jones, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Owen Farrell, 23-Elliot Daly.

Coach: Warren Gatland

Otago Highlanders: 15-Richard Buckman, 14-Waisake Naholo, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 12-Teihorangi Walden, 11-Tevita Li, 10-Lima Sopoaga, 9-Kayne Hammington, 8-Luke Whitelock (captain), 6-Gareth Evans, 7-Dillon Hunt, 5-Jackson Hemopo, 4-Alex Ainley, 3-Siate Tokolahi, 2-Liam Coltman, 1-Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Replacements: 16-Greg Pleasants-Tate, 17-Aki Seiuli, 18-Siosuia Halanukonuka, 19-Josh Dickson, 20-Jimmy Lentjes, 21-Josh Renton, 22-Marty Banks, 23-Patrick Osborne.

Coach: Tony Brown

PREVIOUS MEETINGS (against Otago provincial team)

2005 Lions won 30-19

1993 Otago won 37-24

1977 Lions won 12-7

1971 Lions won 21-9

1966 Otago won 17-9

1959 Otago won 26-8

1950 Otago won 23-9

1930 Lions won 33-9

1908 Otago won 9-6

1904 Lions won 14-8

1888 Lions won 8-3

Lions won 4-3

Match drawn 0-0

2017 TOUR RESULTS

June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3

June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16

June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7

REMAINING FIXTURES

June 17 v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua

June 20 v Waikato Chiefs, Hamilton

June 24 v All Blacks, Auckland

June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington

July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington

July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland