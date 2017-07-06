FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Factbox: British & Irish Lions v All Blacks
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 6, 2017 / 8:11 AM / a month ago

Factbox: British & Irish Lions v All Blacks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AUCKLAND (Reuters) - Factbox for the British and Irish Lions' third test match against the All Blacks:

When: July 8, 7:35 p.m. local (8.35 a.m. BST)

Where: Eden Park, Auckland (Capacity 50,000)

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

Assistant referees: Jerome Garces (France), Jaco Peyper (South Africa); TMO - George Ayoub (Australia)

Lions: 15-Liam Williams, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Sam Warburton(captain), 5-Alun Wyn Jones, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Jamie George, 1-Mako Vunipola.

Replacements: 16-Ken Owens, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Courtney Lawes, 20-CJ Stander, 21-Rhys Webb, 22-Ben Te'o, 23-Jack Nowell

Coach: Warren Gatland

New Zealand: 15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Israel Dagg, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-Ngani Laumape, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Jerome Kaino, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16-Nathan Harris, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Aaron Cruden, 23-Malakai Fekitoa.

Coach: Steve Hansen

OVERALL RECORD

Played: 40

New Zealand wins: 30

Lions wins: 7

Draws: 3

PREVIOUS MEETINGS IN AUCKLAND

2017 NZ won 30-15

2005 NZ won 38-19

1993 NZ won 30-13

1983 NZ won 38-6

1977 NZ won 10-9

1971 Match drawn 14-14

1966 NZ won 24-11

1959 Lions won 9-6

1950 NZ won 8-3

1930 NZ won 15-10

1908 NZ won 29-0

2017 TOUR RESULTS

July 1 Lions bt NZ 24-21

June 27 Lions drew with Wellington Hurricanes 31-31

June 24 NZ bt Lions 30-15

June 20 Lions bt Waikato Chiefs 34-6

June 17 Lions bt Maori All Blacks 32-10

June 13 Otago Highlanders bt Lions 23-22

June 10 Lions bt Canterbury Crusaders 12-3

June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16

June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7

Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.