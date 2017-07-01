FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Former Lions coach McGeechan in hospital after collapse
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 1, 2017 / 6:43 AM / a month ago

Former Lions coach McGeechan in hospital after collapse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rugby Union - Bath Rugby v Northampton Saints Aviva Premiership - Recreation Ground - 31/3/12 Bath Rugby's Director of Rugby Sir Ian McGeechan Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Ian Smith Livepic

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Former British and Irish Lions coach Ian McGeechan has been taken to hospital after collapsing in the commentary box at Wellington Regional Stadium ahead of the second test against the All Blacks on Saturday, his employer Sky Sports Rugby has said.

An ambulance spokesperson had earlier told the New Zealand Herald they had been called at 3:48 p.m. (0348 GMT) to attend a man who had collapsed. He was transported to Wellington Hospital in a moderate condition.

"We wish Ian McGeechan a speedy recovery," Sky Sports Rugby, who McGeechan was working for in New Zealand, said on their official Twitter account. "(He) is having a precautionary check up at the hospital after being taken unwell."

The Scot, 70, played for the Lions on the 1974 and 1977 tours and has been a member of the coaching staff on six different tours, four as the head coach.

A New Zealand Rugby spokesperson told local media that McGeechan had been suffering from "a bug" but it was not clear if that was the cause for the collapse.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford/John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.