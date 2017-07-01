Former Lions coach McGeechan in hospital after collapse

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Former British and Irish Lions coach Ian McGeechan has been taken to hospital after collapsing in the commentary box at Wellington Regional Stadium ahead of the second test against the All Blacks on Saturday, his employer Sky Sports Rugby has said.

An ambulance spokesperson had earlier told the New Zealand Herald they had been called at 3:48 p.m. (0348 GMT) to attend a man who had collapsed. He was transported to Wellington Hospital in a moderate condition.

"We wish Ian McGeechan a speedy recovery," Sky Sports Rugby, who McGeechan was working for in New Zealand, said on their official Twitter account. "(He) is having a precautionary check up at the hospital after being taken unwell."

The Scot, 70, played for the Lions on the 1974 and 1977 tours and has been a member of the coaching staff on six different tours, four as the head coach.

A New Zealand Rugby spokesperson told local media that McGeechan had been suffering from "a bug" but it was not clear if that was the cause for the collapse.