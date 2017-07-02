FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Fekitoa called into All Blacks squad for series decider
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 2, 2017 / 7:04 AM / a month ago

Fekitoa called into All Blacks squad for series decider

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rugby Union - New Zealand Training - Swansea University, Wales - 15/10/15 New Zealand's Malakai Fekitoa during training Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Malakai Fekitoa has been called into the All Blacks squad for the final test against the British and Irish Lions, the team said on Sunday.

Fekitoa was a surprise omission from the original squad for the series and was also overlooked as injury cover for Ryan Crotty with uncapped Canterbury Crusaders centre Jack Goodhue preferred instead as Crotty was battling a rib injury.

The All Blacks have issues in midfield with Crotty suffering a hamstring injury in the 30-15 first test victory, while Sonny Bill Williams received a red card in the 24-21 loss in the second game and is expected to face a suspension at a judicial hearing on Sunday.

Ngani Laumape made his debut off the bench at Wellington Regional Stadium and could start at inside centre alongside Anton Lienert-Brown in the decider at Eden Park on July 8.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.