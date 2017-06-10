British & Irish Lions 12 Crusaders 3 - tour match result

Rugby Union - British and Irish Lions v Crusaders AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand - 10/6/17 - Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders slips the tackle of Conor Murray of the Lions. SNPA/Martin England/via REUTERS

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - British and Irish Lions 12 beat Canterbury Crusaders 3 (halftime 9-3) in the third game of their 10-match tour of New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday.

Scorers:

British & Irish Lions

Penalties - Owen Farrell (4)

Canterbury Crusaders

Penalty - Richie Mo'unga

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Previous results

June 7 Auckland Blues bt Lions 22-16

June 3 Lions bt NZ Provincial Barbarians 13-7

Remaining fixtures:

June 13 v Otago Highlanders, Dunedin

June 17 v Maori All Blacks, Rotorua

June 20 v Waikato Chiefs, Hamilton

June 24 v All Blacks, Auckland

June 27 v Wellington Hurricanes, Wellington

July 1 v All Blacks, Wellington

July 8 v All Blacks, Auckland