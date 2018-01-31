FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
January 31, 2018 / 8:57 PM / a day ago

Prop Hepburn set for England debut against Italy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Loosehead prop Alec Hepburn is set to make his England debut off the bench in Sunday’s Six Nations opener against Italy in Rome.

The 24-year-old Hepburn was named by coach Eddie Jones on Wednesday in a 25-man squad for the match.

Uncapped flanker Gary Graham and winger Nathan Earle were also included along with backs Jack Nowell and Ben Te‘o who have recovered from injury.

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Nathan Earle (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Jonny May (Leicester), Jack Nowell (Exeter), Ben Te‘o (Worcester), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester)

Forwards: Dan Cole (Leicester), Jamie George (Saracens), Gary Graham (Newcastle), Dylan Hartley (Northampton), Alec Hepburn (Exeter), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Simmonds (Exeter), Sam Underhill (Bath), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Harry Williams (Exeter)

Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Toby Davis

