Youngs to miss rest of Six Nations, Wigglesworth called up

LONDON (Reuters) - England scrumhalf Ben Youngs will miss the rest of the Six Nations as he faces four months on the sidelines after suffering knee ligament damage in Sunday’s victory over Italy in Rome. Youngs, 28, was injured nine minutes into the 46-15 victory on the opening weekend of the Six Nations when his left leg was trapped as he passed from the back of a ruck.

“Following a scan this afternoon (Monday), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers) has been ruled out for the remainder of England’s NatWest 6 Nations campaign,” the RFU said.

”The scans showed the England half back ruptured his MCL (medial collateral ligament) in his left knee and is having further assessment with a surgeon this week.

Rugby Union - England Training - Bagshot, Britain - February 2, 2018 England's Ben Youngs during training Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

“He is likely to be out for four months.”

England have called scrumhalf Richard Wigglesworth into a 32-man squad for their next Six Nations game against Wales in place of Youngs, with hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie also added to the squad for the match at Twickenham on Saturday.

Number eight Nathan Hughes will join the camp this week to get his knee injury assessed.