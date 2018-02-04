FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2018 / 5:19 PM / a day ago

French sensation Jalibert likely to miss rest of Six Nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - France’s teenage sensation Matthieu Jalibert is likely to miss the remainder of their Six Nations campaign after the flyhalf sustained a serious knee injury in their opening 15-13 defeat against Ireland on Saturday.

“He will be out for a least a month, maybe two,” France coach Jacques Brunel said on Sunday.

Jalibert, 19, produced a lively performance at the Stade de France but limped off the pitch after half an hour.

There was more injury woe for Les Bleus as scrumhalf Antoine Dupont’s season was ended after he also picked up a knee injury.

France, who visit Scotland next Sunday, finish their Six Nations campaign in Wales on March 17.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

