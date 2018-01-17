FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
January 17, 2018 / 4:43 PM / a day ago

France's Bastareaud gets three-week ban for homophobic comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - France centre Mathieu Bastareaud has been suspended for three weeks for making homophobic comments during Sunday’s Champions Cup win over Benetton Treviso, and will miss the start of next month’s Six Nations.

Bastareaud was cited for “verbally abusing the Benetton Rugby flanker, Sebastian Negri Da Oleggio, in the 80th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.12,” European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ban for Bastareaud, who apologised on social media for his remarks, followed an independent EPCR Disciplinary Hearing and means he will miss his country’s opening Six Nations game against Ireland on Feb. 3.

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ossian Shine

