February 4, 2018 / 7:18 PM / a day ago

Rugby - Six Nations to investigate France use of HIA protocols

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - France are to be investigated over their use of head injury assessment (HIA) protocols during their opening Six Nations loss to Ireland, organisers said on Sunday.

Flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert and scrumhalf Antoine Dupont left the field due to knee injuries and they were also listed as requiring HIAs.

When Dupont went off in the dying minutes, starting scrumhalf Maxime Machenaud was allowed to return to the field which would not have been allowed without an HIA.

“Depending on their findings, Six Nations Rugby Limited will be considering the next steps in respect of those incidents,” the ruling body said.

Referee Nigel Owens said the match doctor told him an HIA was required. Ireland won the game in Paris 15-13 on Saturday thanks to an 83rd-minute drop-goal by Johnny Sexton.

“The players did have knee injuries but the independent doctor decided on the HIA,” France coach Jacques Brunel said.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Clare Fallon

