Parra recalled in youthful France Six Nations squad

PARIS (Reuters) - France have recalled scrumhalf Morgan Parra and coach Jacques Brunel named six uncapped players in a 32-man squad for the Six Nations starting next month.

Parra, 29, last played for his country in October, 2015 and did not feature under former France coach Guy Noves, who was sacked in December following a poor run of results.

Bordeaux flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert received his first call-up while uncapped Danny Priso, Cedate Gomes Sa, Felix Lambey, Marco Tauleign and Geoffrey Palis were also chosen.

“Jalibert has improved since the beginning of the season, he has gained experience, played in different contexts and every time he did well,” Brunel told a news conference on Wednesday.

“International level is another step but I think he has the ability to succeed.”

Experienced duo Francois Trinh-Duc and Louis Picamoles were the most notable absentees from the squad.

“(Picamoles) has to show that he can deserve to be in the France squad again, that he can produce performances matching his potential,” Brunel said.

Toulon centre Mathieu Bastareaud was replaced by Jonathan Danty after he was banned for three weeks for homophobic comments made during Sunday’s European Champions Cup win over Italy’s Benetton Treviso.

France start their Six Nations campaign against Ireland on Feb. 3.

Squad:

Backs

Jonathan Danty (Stade Francais), Anthony Jelonch (Castres), Felix Lambey (LOU), Remi Lamerat (Clermont), Wenceslas Lauret (Racing 92), Sekou Macalou (French Stage), Maxime Machenaud (Racing 92), Geoffrey Palis (Castres), Morgan Parra (Clermont), Jefferson Poirot (UBB), Dany Priso (La Rochelle), Rabah Slimani (Clermont), Marco Tauleigne (UBB), Teddy Thomas (Racing 92), Cristopher Tolofua (Saracens), Sebastien Vahaamahina (Clermont), Virimi Vakatawa (Racing 92)

Forwards

Anthony Belleau (Toulon), Eddy Ben Arous (Racing 92), Yacouba Camara (Montpellier), Camille Chat (Racing 92), Henry Chavancy (Racing 92), Geoffrey Doumayrou (La Rochelle), Brice Dulin (Racing 92), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Benjamin Fall (Montpellier), Paul Gabrillagues (Stade Francais), Cedate Gomes Sa (Racing 92), Kevin Gourdon (La Rochelle), Guilhem Guirado (Toulon), Arthur Iturria (Clermont), Matthieu Jalibert (UBB)