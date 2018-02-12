FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 3:13 PM / a day ago

Rugby union - Injured Henshaw to miss rest of Six Nations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations after injuring his shoulder in the 56-19 win over Italy in Dublin on Saturday.

Henshaw left the pitch with his shoulder in a sling after picking up the injury when he landed awkwardly while scoring his second try.

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said in a statement that the player had undergone a procedure on his shoulder and had been ruled out of the remaining three matches of the campaign.

Prop Tadhg Furlong, who suffered a minor hamstring injury against Italy, underwent a scan but was expected to be fit for the game against Wales in Dublin on Feb. 24.

Henshaw’s absence is a big loss for Ireland who are already without Garry Ringrose, who is making good progress in his recovery from an ankle injury and not far off a return, in midfield.

Ireland are level on points with holders England at the top of the Six Nations standings after wins over France and Italy.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge

