Ireland’s recent wins irrelevant says their skipper

PARIS (Reuters) - Ireland captain Rory Best has warned his team’s form in their November internationals, when they beat both South Africa and Argentina, means little as they begin their Six Nations campaign against France on Saturday.

Ireland go into the match in Paris on the back of seven successive wins, including a record 38-3 home victory against South Africa and a 28-19 victory over the Pumas.

“That is probably one of the big lessons for us from last year: the autumn form. While it’s good that you can have that sort of confidence as a team that you can play well, by and large, come the start of the game tomorrow it’s irrelevant,” Best told reporters.

Ireland were in a similar position at the start of last year’s Six Nations, having just months earlier ended New Zealand’s record winning streak.

Ahead of their opening clash, they were considered favourites to beat Scotland but lost 27-22.

”I don’t feel that 12 months ago was over-confidence,“ Best said. ”We just were a little bit under-prepared in the two weeks leading up to it.

“We just weren’t quite where we needed to be and where we had been in the autumn, 12 months ago.”

Ireland are again fancied to beat an inexperienced French side but the pundits’ opinions hold little sway with Best and his team mates.

”The favourites tag isn’t something that we’ve talked about or worry about. Our record here isn’t great over some 40 years now and that’s because it’s a hard place to come to and that’s what we’ve stressed.

“It’s going to take a big, big performance,” said the Ulster hooker, who will earn his 107th cap.

”We’re not so much caught up with expectations and pressure. No matter how much you’ve prepared yourself, even if you’ve been here before, for any player to step out into that stadium and the noise generated, I wouldn’t say it’s a shock, but it’s a hugely motivating factor.

“And how you handle that, I suppose that does separate those who can step up and those who cannot,” added the Ireland skipper.