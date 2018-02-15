Rugby - Injured Ireland pair likely to return against Wales

(Reuters) - Ireland forwards Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson could both be back to face Wales in the Six Nations next weekend despite being forced off with injury in the last match against Italy, coach Joe Schmidt said on Thursday.

Both ran on the sidelines of Ireland’s training on Thursday and Schmidt expected that the pair, who both suffered hamstring strains in last Saturday’s 56-19 win, would be fit for the match in Dublin on Feb. 24.

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland vs Italy - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - February 10, 2018 Ireland’s Iain Henderson in action with Italy’s Braam Steyn REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

“Tadhg ran 75 percent speed today and did change of direction. He’s not far away from potentially being able to train fully on Tuesday,” Schmidt said.

“Iain Henderson is probably a little bit ahead of him. We are just kind of staging their re-entry. Iain could have trained today but he’s also played a lot of minutes so we’re just managing him.”

Prop Furlong was taken off after just three minutes while lock Henderson went off at halftime in Ireland’s second win of the campaign.

Schmidt said that Robbie Henshaw would likely be absent for “three or four months” after the Irish centre left the pitch with his shoulder in a sling having landed awkwardly while scoring his second try against the Italians.