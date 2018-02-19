FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Market Analysis
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Sports News
February 19, 2018 / 3:48 PM / Updated a day ago

Ireland add three players to squad to face Wales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland have called up John Cooney, Garry Ringrose and Niall Scannell to train this week after injuries picked up at the weekend in club action depleted the squad going into Saturday’s Six Nations encounter against Wales.

Cooney, 27, will provide cover at scrum half after Luke McGarth picked up a knee injury playing for Leinster and was ruled out of the rest of the tournament.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Ringrose, 23, is drafted in to fill the gap left at centre by an injury to Robbie Henshaw while hooker Scannell, 25, fills in after Rob Herring injured his elbow playing for Ulster in the PRO14 at the weekend.

Ringrose has had to recover from an ankle injury of his own this year. He last played for Ireland against Japan in June, as did Scannell.

Ireland have won their opening two matches in the Six Nations, and host a Welsh side who beat Scotland before losing narrowly to England in their second game.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.