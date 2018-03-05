Ireland forwards Furlong, Henderson return to training

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong and lock Iain Henderson resumed training on Monday ahead of the weekend’s Six Nations game against Scotland in Dublin.

FILE PHOTO - Rugby Union - British & Irish Lions Press Conference - Carton House, Co. Kildare, Ireland - 25/5/17 British & Irish Lions' Tadhg Furlong during the press conference Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic..

The two British and Irish Lions have not played for the last four weeks after both suffered hamstring injuries in the 56-19 win over Italy on Feb. 10.

Ireland are seeking to win their third grand slam having beaten France, Italy and Wales in their opening three games.

Coach Joe Schmidt called up uncapped former sevens speedster Barry Daly as cover for winger Andrew Conway, who is expected to return from a knee injury next week ahead of the last Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham on March 17.